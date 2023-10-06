Íomhá Thaitneamhach de NGC 6951 Gafa ag Teileascóp Spáis Hubble

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with a stunning image of NGC 6951, a galaxy located in the Cepheus constellation. This galaxy is known for its rich star formation history, distinct classifications, and numerous supernova events, making it a valuable source of insights for astronomers.

The image reveals spiral arms adorned in vibrant blue hues, swirling around the bright white center of the galaxy. NGC 6951 is an intermediate spiral galaxy situated 78 million light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus.

This fascinating galaxy, first discovered by French astronomer Jerome Coggia and American astronomer Lewis Swift in the late 19th century, has intrigued scientists with its stellar evolution. About 800 million years ago, NGC 6951 experienced its peak star formation period, followed by a period of relative quiescence for approximately 300 million years. However, it then resumed generating new stars. The average age of star clusters within NGC 6951 ranges from 200 to 300 million years, with some clusters estimated to be as old as one billion years. Turbulent regions of gas, depicted in dark red, enshroud the bright blue pinpricks that represent star clusters.

Astronomers classify NGC 6951 as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, characterized by its emission of substantial amounts of infrared radiation and the presence of slow-moving gaseous matter near its center. However, some researchers also categorize it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy. LINER galaxies are similar to Type II Seyfert galaxies but possess a cooler nucleus that emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms such as oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur. NGC 6951 spans approximately 75,000 light-years and, due to its proximity to the northern celestial pole, is visible from the northern hemisphere.

At the heart of NGC 6951 resides a supermassive black hole encompassed by a ring of stars, gas, and dust spanning about 3,700 light-years. This circumnuclear ring, aged between 1 and 1.5 billion years, has been actively generating stars for the majority of its existence. Scientists hypothesize that interstellar gas flows through the dense, starry bar of the galaxy towards the circumnuclear ring, serving as fuel for future star formation. Approximately 40% of the ring’s mass comes from relatively young stars, aged less than 100 million years. Dust lanes in the form of spiral patterns, represented by dark orange regions, connect the galaxy’s center to its outer regions, contributing additional material for potential star formation.

NGC 6951 has witnessed several spectacular stellar explosions known as supernovae, with astronomers documenting up to six supernovae occurrences in this galaxy within the past 25 years. Scientists continue to study NGC 6951 to gain a deeper understanding of the environments that lead to supernovae. Analyzing the emissions from these explosive events provides valuable information about the progenitor stars, including their age, luminosity, and position within the galaxy.

The image of NGC 6951 was captured using data from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), utilizing visible and infrared light.

