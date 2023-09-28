Saol na Cathrach

Na Difríochtaí Géiniteacha Taobh thiar de Thréithe Bláthanna i mBláthanna Fiáine

ByMampho Brescia

Meán Fómhair 28, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of South Carolina has revealed that a few key genetic differences are responsible for the large variations in flower characteristics between wildflowers that rely on different pollinators. Known as “pollination syndromes,” these flower characteristics are specifically tailored to attract and accommodate their respective pollinators, such as insects or birds.

The researchers focused on the Penstemon genus, which includes various species with different pollination syndromes. For example, most Penstemon species have wide, blue flowers that serve as platforms for bees, while others have evolved narrow, red, tube-like flowers that are adapted for hummingbird pollination.

In order to understand how these pollination syndromes are maintained at the genetic level, the researchers sequenced the DNA of 229 plants from three related Penstemon species. They found that despite the large differences in flower characteristics between the species, there were surprisingly few genetic differences that distinguished them from each other.

However, the researchers did identify 21 genetic sites that consistently differed between species with different pollinators. These sites were associated with flower color, width, and nectar volume, which are traits unique to each pollination syndrome.

The study suggests that rare hybridization events between neighboring species with different pollinators, along with strong selection pressure to maintain specific flower characteristics, could explain the results. Despite easily noticeable differences in the field, the genetic differences between bee-pollinated and hummingbird-pollinated Penstemon species are relatively minimal.

