Aimsíonn an Staidéar Rátaí Níos Airde Bia i gCromanna I measc Déagóirí LGBTQ+

A recent study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders reveals that lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adolescents in the United States have a significantly higher prevalence of binge eating compared to their heterosexual peers. The study, led by Dr. Jason Nagata from the University of California, San Francisco, suggests that the discrimination and stigma faced by LGBTQ+ youth may contribute to this increased risk of disordered eating.

The researchers analyzed data from over 10,000 adolescents aged 10 to 14 who participated in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. They found that LGB adolescents were more than twice as likely to report binge eating, which is characterized by consuming unusually large amounts of food and feeling unable to stop eating. The study also revealed that adolescent boys had a 28% higher likelihood of engaging in binge eating compared to girls.

According to Dr. Kyle Ganson, a co-author of the study, this gender disparity may be related to boys’ desire for muscularity and a larger physique. Boys aspiring to achieve these goals may consume greater volumes of food, which can lead to frequent episodes of binge eating.

Binge eating disorder, though understudied and often misunderstood, is the most common eating disorder in the U.S. It can have severe psychological effects such as depression and anxiety, as well as long-term physical health complications like diabetes and heart disease.

The study highlights the importance of providing appropriate support to adolescents with eating disorders. A comprehensive approach involving mental health, medical, and nutrition professionals is crucial for effective treatment. Dr. Nagata emphasizes that healthcare providers should create inclusive and welcoming environments for LGBTQ+ youth given their higher risk of developing eating disorders.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the disparities in binge eating prevalence among LGBTQ+ adolescents. It underscores the need for targeted interventions and support systems to address the specific challenges faced by this vulnerable population.

Foinse:

– Jason M. Nagata et al, The social epidemiology of binge-eating disorder and behaviors in early adolescents, Journal of Eating Disorders (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s40337-023-00904-x