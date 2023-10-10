Saol na Cathrach

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 10, 2023
Satailít mac léinn ón Eastóin, ESTCube-2, seolta isteach i bhfithis ag Gníomhaireacht Spáis na hEorpa

The Estonian student satellite, ESTCube-2, has been successfully transported to orbit onboard the European Space Agency’s Vega launcher. Developed by space enthusiasts and students, ESTCube-2 is the successor to Estonia’s first satellite, ESCube-1, which was launched in 2013 and completed a two-year mission.

The ESTCube-2 project was mainly led by the University of Tartu, with the support of Tartu Observatory. The team’s goal is to put Estonian space technology on the international stage and to develop, build, and launch scientific nanosatellite missions. Additionally, they aim to promote science in schools and among the wider public.

The three-unit ESTCube-2 satellite is made up of three 10 x 10 x 10-centimeter cubes, weighing a total of 4.5 kilograms. The avionics module, platform, and integration of experiments were developed by the ESTCube-2 team, while the scientific experiments themselves were developed by partnering organizations.

One of the primary goals of ESTCube-2 is to test technologies that help address various issues related to space exploration. The satellite’s main payload is the plasma brake experiment, developed by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, which aims to mitigate space debris in Earth’s low orbit. The plasma brake works similarly to an electric sail, serving as a brake in the Earth’s ionosphere and a sail in the solar wind.

Alongside the plasma brake experiment, the satellite also carries two Earth observation cameras and conducts materials corrosion testing in space. ESTCube-2 orbits the Earth 14 times per day, with around eight to ten of those passes over Estonia, providing scientists with a seven-minute window to capture signals.

Sources: BNS, Tartu Observatory

By Gabriel Botha

