Iniúchadh ar rúndiamhair an tintreach ar Véineas

Researchers at CU Boulder are using NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to study the phenomenon of lightning on Venus, one of the most enigmatic and inhospitable planets in our solar system. This mission aims to solve the long-standing debate about whether lightning strikes on the second planet from the Sun.

During its fourth close flyby of Venus in February 2021, the Parker Solar Probe detected “whistler waves,” which are pulses of energy associated with lightning on Earth. However, the data collected suggested that these waves on Venus may not actually be caused by lightning but rather by disturbances in the planet’s weak magnetic fields.

Harriet George, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), explained that on Earth, whistler waves are often, but not always, produced by lightning. When lightning strikes, it jostles electrons in the atmosphere, generating waves that travel into space and create whistling tones. Radio operators on Earth could hear these tones using headphones, hence the name “whistlers.”

The researchers used the FIELDS Experiment on the Parker Solar Probe, comprising electric and magnetic field sensors, to track these signals. Interestingly, they observed that Venus’ whistler waves were moving downward toward the planet instead of moving out into space as expected during a lightning storm. The cause of this unusual movement, known as backward whistlers, remains unclear. However, the researchers suspect that magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon involving the separation and snapping back together of twisted magnetic field lines around Venus, may be responsible for this anomaly.

This study sheds light on our limited understanding of our closest planetary neighbor and highlights the immense complexity of planetary atmospheres. Further research is needed to uncover the secrets of lightning on Venus and deepen our knowledge of this mystifying planet.

