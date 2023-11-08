Welcome to the Daily Telescope, where we uncover the truths of our universe amidst a sea of misinformation. Today, we bring you an extraordinary revelation that has left scientists awe-inspired and eager for more.

In a recent mission update, NASA has shared exciting new information about the Lucy spacecraft’s flyby of the small main-belt asteroid Dinkinesh. Initially believed to have discovered just one asteroid, Lucy revealed an unexpected surprise – a binary asteroid, consisting of two smaller asteroids in contact with one another.

The scientific community is buzzing with excitement over this rare find. While contact binaries are not uncommon in our solar system, studying them up close has been a rarity. Furthermore, this discovery marks the first time a binary asteroid has been observed orbiting another asteroid.

John Spencer, Lucy deputy project scientist, expressed his astonishment, stating, “We hadn’t anticipated anything so bizarre! We had noticed peculiar variations in Dinkinesh’s brightness as we approached, hinting at the possibility of a moon. But to find this binary asteroid is truly mind-boggling.”

It’s safe to say that this groundbreaking discovery has left researchers over the Moon, figuratively speaking. However, Lucy’s journey extends far beyond the Moon. While currently en route back to Earth for a gravity assist next year, the spacecraft is set to venture through the heart of the main asteroid belt, observing asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025, and later embarking on a mission to explore the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit in 2027.

This extraordinary find showcases the wonders of our solar system, capturing the imaginations of both scientists and space enthusiasts alike. As we delve deeper into the mysteries of the cosmos, the Lucy spacecraft continues to provide us with invaluable insights into our celestial neighbors.

Ceisteanna Coitianta (Ceisteanna Coitianta)

C: Cad is astaróideach dénártha ann?

A: A binary asteroid is a pair of smaller asteroids that are in contact with one another, forming a single object.

Q: How common are contact binaries in the solar system?

A: Contact binaries are relatively common in our solar system, but studying them up close is still a rare occurrence.

Q: What is the next destination for the Lucy spacecraft?

A: After its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh, Lucy will return to Earth for a gravity assist before moving on to observe asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025 and then explore the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit in 2027.

Q: Who is involved in the Lucy mission?

A: The Lucy mission is a collaborative effort involving NASA and various research institutions, including the Southwest Research Institute based in San Antonio, Texas.

