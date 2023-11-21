Canada’s Astronaut Assignments: A New Era of Space Exploration

Canada is entering an exciting new phase of space exploration with the announcement of astronaut assignments on Wednesday, November 22. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will host a live event at its headquarters near Montreal, Quebec. This event, which will be simulcast on various platforms including YouTube and Facebook, will reveal the latest missions for Canadian astronauts.

In the past, the identity of astronauts and their assignments were kept under wraps until the time of the event. However, this time, there is a core fact we know for certain: there are three active CSA astronauts available for missions. These include medical doctor David-Saint Jacques, who spent 204 days on the International Space Station in 2018-19, fire scientist Jenni Sidey-Gibbons, eligible for her first spaceflight, and Joshua Kutryk, a military pilot who is also eligible for his first spaceflight.

One thing we do know is that one CSA astronaut, Jeremy Hansen, has already been assigned to NASA’s Artemis 2 mission, scheduled to fly around the moon in late 2024. Hansen’s assignment demonstrates Canada’s significant contribution to international space programs. Since the late 1970s, Canada has been instrumental in providing robotics for NASA missions, from the Canadarm on the space shuttle to the Canadarm2 and Dextre on the International Space Station. In return for its robotics work, Canada receives a share of science and an astronaut seat on the ISS.

But Canada’s involvement in space exploration is expanding beyond just robotics. The recent pledge of Canadarm3 for NASA’s Gateway project and a memorandum of understanding with Axiom Space pave the way for Canadian astronauts to participate in future moon missions and short-term missions on the ISS commanded by former NASA astronauts.

While opportunities for Canadian astronauts have been limited due to the country’s small tax base for space funding, this announcement marks a rare occasion where multiple CSA astronauts will receive assignments within the same timeframe. It is an exciting time for Canada as it embraces a new era of space exploration and strengthens its position as a key player in international space programs.

