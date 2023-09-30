Saol na Cathrach

Eolaíocht

Supermoon Deiridh 2023: Gealach an Fhómhair Shines Bright

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023
The summer of 2023 has been a treat for full moon fans, with four supermoons in a row. The most recent supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, occurred on September 29th, marking the end of the supermoon season for this year. A supermoon is when the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear 30% brighter and 14% larger in the sky.

The Harvest Moon is so named because it typically occurs in September, coinciding with the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, skywatchers were treated to a series of supermoons starting in July, including a rare Super Blue Moon in August. This has been an especially fortunate year for supermoon lovers, as the next supermoon won’t occur until September 2024.

Photographers around the world took advantage of the added lighting provided by the supermoon and captured some stunning images. Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy used two telescopes to capture a detailed shot of the Full Harvest Moon as it cleared the clouds. In Germany, visitors at the Oktoberfest festival in Munich enjoyed a carousel ride with the full moon in the background. In Texas, Matt Lantz captured a breathtaking view of the Harvest Moon setting behind a mesquite tree. And in Italy, photographer Lorenzo Di Cola assembled 14 different images to create a mosaic showing the moon’s rising in stages.

The Harvest Moon is a beautiful celestial event that not only illuminates the night sky but also offers opportunities for stunning photography. Whether you observe it from a rooftop or by a lake, the supermoon is a sight to behold. Don’t miss the next supermoon in September 2024!

Sainmhínithe:
– Supermoon: When the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point in its orbit with Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.
– Harvest Moon: The full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, typically in September, marking the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Foinsí:
– Space.com (alt foinseach)

By Gabriel Botha

