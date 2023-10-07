Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Beirt Bhall Criú Expedition 70 ag ullmhú do Spacewalk chun Samplaí Miocrób a Bhailiú

ByGabriel Botha

Deireadh Fómhair 7, 2023
Beirt Bhall Criú Expedition 70 ag ullmhú do Spacewalk chun Samplaí Miocrób a Bhailiú

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

Foinsí:
– NASA Astronauts Twitter account (@NASA_Astronauts)
– No URLs for sources provided.

By Gabriel Botha

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Tionchar Imeachtaí Cosmaí ar Bhreithe na Talmhaíochta

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

The Beautiful NGC 6951: Saothar Ealaíne sa Spás Amuigh

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

An “Fáinne Dóiteáin”: Eclipse Gréine Bliantúil chun an Spéir a Soilsiú

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Tionchar Imeachtaí Cosmaí ar Bhreithe na Talmhaíochta

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

The Beautiful NGC 6951: Saothar Ealaíne sa Spás Amuigh

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An “Fáinne Dóiteáin”: Eclipse Gréine Bliantúil chun an Spéir a Soilsiú

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Ealaín na Scríbhneoireachta: Traidisiún agus Éabhlóid a Chothromú

Deireadh Fómhair 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments