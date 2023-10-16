Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

The Future Collision of Andromeda and the Milky Way

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Deireadh Fómhair 16, 2023
The Future Collision of Andromeda and the Milky Way

Scientists predict that a dramatic event is set to unfold in the distant future: a head-on collision between the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way. Astronomers have observed that Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is moving towards our galaxy due to their mutual gravitational pull. While this merger won’t occur for another 4 billion years, such galactic collisions are common in the universe.

Through simulations, researchers have gained insight into what this collision will look like from Earth. Contrary to popular belief, catastrophic collisions between stars are relatively rare in these types of events. Instead, the primary form of interaction is gravitational. As the galaxies merge, streams of stars will be flung outward, resulting in the creation of tidal tails and bridges. The spiral structures of both galaxies will gradually disappear, leaving behind a new elliptical supergalaxy referred to as “Milkomeda” by scientists.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way will have a profound impact on the view of the night sky for any future skygazers left on Earth. The skies will be distorted beyond recognition, with the formation of new emission nebulae and open clusters filling our line of sight. The collision will also trigger a wave of intense star formation, illuminating the skies with new wonders.

For more detailed information on “Milkomeda” and its implications for astronomy enthusiasts, refer to Avi Loeb and Thomas Cox’s story from the June 2008 issue of Astronomy magazine.

Foinsí:
– NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger (Photoillustration)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Fathach Gáis Níos Coitianta ná mar a Ceapadh Roimhe Seo, Molann Staidéar

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Eolaíocht

An Marsquake is Láidre Taifeadta Riamh de bharr Fórsaí Teicteonacha, Nach Tionchar astaróideach

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

Réalteolaithe Aimsíonn Criostail Grianchloch Beag bídeach in Atmaisféar an Exoplanet WASP-17b

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Fathach Gáis Níos Coitianta ná mar a Ceapadh Roimhe Seo, Molann Staidéar

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Marsquake is Láidre Taifeadta Riamh de bharr Fórsaí Teicteonacha, Nach Tionchar astaróideach

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Réalteolaithe Aimsíonn Criostail Grianchloch Beag bídeach in Atmaisféar an Exoplanet WASP-17b

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Léiríonn Taighde Nua An Míolta Móra a Scriosadh Móramh Míolta Móra Thoir Thuaidh an Aigéin Chiúin sa 20ú hAois

Deireadh Fómhair 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments