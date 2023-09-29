Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Tomhaiseann Turgnamh ALICE Saolré Hipirtritons le Beachtas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Meán Fómhair 29, 2023
Tomhaiseann Turgnamh ALICE Saolré Hipirtritons le Beachtas

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Foinsí:
- Litreacha Athbhreithnithe Fisiciúla: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

Nochtann an Staidéar Tionchar Rothaíochta Meatán i Lochanna Artach ar Athrú Aeráide

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Shocraigh NASA agus SpaceX Dáta Seolta mhí Dheireadh Fómhair do Mhisean Psyche

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Roghanna Fianán a Bhainistiú le haghaidh Eispéireas Pearsanta Ar Líne

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

Nochtann an Staidéar Tionchar Rothaíochta Meatán i Lochanna Artach ar Athrú Aeráide

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Shocraigh NASA agus SpaceX Dáta Seolta mhí Dheireadh Fómhair do Mhisean Psyche

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

An Tábhacht a bhaineann le Roghanna Fianán a Bhainistiú le haghaidh Eispéireas Pearsanta Ar Líne

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Síneann NASA Oibríochtaí Spásárthaí New Horizons don Eolaíocht Ildisciplíneach

Meán Fómhair 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments