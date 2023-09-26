Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition Reveals Insights into Neurodevelopmental Disorders

The 13th annual Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition has awarded first place to Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin for his captivating video showcasing the development of neurons in a chick embryo. Dumoulin’s video provides valuable insights into neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia by highlighting the potential deviations that occur in the central nervous system.

The video captures the intricate process of neurons connecting to the opposite side of the central nervous system, known as the midline. Dumoulin’s research focuses on understanding the developmental processes of neurons in chick and mouse embryos to further enhance our comprehension of how the nervous system functions and identify potential factors contributing to neurodevelopmental disorders. By studying these organisms, Dumoulin aims to contribute to the advancement of potential treatments for these conditions.

To capture the video, Dumoulin utilized a new imaging method that allowed for the visualization of live cell information transfer. One of the major challenges faced was finding a feasible method to access the neurons and capture high-quality images over an extended period of time. Through precise dissection skills and adapted microscopy techniques, Dumoulin successfully captured the mesmerizing behavior of developing neurons.

The Nikon Small World in Motion competition not only highlights the beauty of nature through scientific research but also encourages researchers like Dumoulin to share their work with the world. The competition has been an avenue for showcasing visually stunning and scientifically groundbreaking entries for nearly half a century.

Second place in the competition was awarded to Fabian J. Weston for his video showcasing blood flow in the tail fin of a small fish, while third place went to Nell Saunders for her video depicting human cells fusing and dying upon infection by SARS-CoV-2.

The Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition provides a platform for scientists and researchers to share their discoveries and advancements in microscopy. Through these videos, we gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of the natural world and its implications for various fields of study.

Sainmhínithe:

– Neurons: Nerve cells responsible for transmitting information throughout the body.

– Neurodevelopmental disorders: Conditions that affect the development of the nervous system and brain, such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia.

Foinsí:

– Nikon Instruments Inc.