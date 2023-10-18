Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Eolaíocht

Stereoscopic Images of Asteroid Bennu Material Retrieved by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

ByRobert Andrew

Deireadh Fómhair 18, 2023
Stereoscopic Images of Asteroid Bennu Material Retrieved by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently delivered material from the asteroid Bennu to Earth. This material, currently stored in a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, was collected using the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument in 2020.

Although stereoscopic imaging was not initially part of the mission, Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, and Claudia Manzoni, were invited by the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, to join the science team and utilize the visual data acquired by the spacecraft’s cameras to create 3D images of Bennu.

To create stereoscopic images, pairs of images of Bennu’s surface taken from different viewpoints were sought. The separation between these viewpoints, known as the baseline, needed to be just right to provide a sense of depth and reality when viewed stereoscopically. The left and right images are delivered separately to each eye, simulating how we perceive depth in real life.

The curation team made it easy for May and Manzoni to find a nearly perfect pair of images showing the intimate structure of a few grains of the dark Bennu sample. These images allow viewers to experience depth by either relaxing the axes of their eyes or using a stereoscope.

The largest “boulders” in the images are approximately 1 centimeter across. This collection of stereoscopic images offers a unique glimpse into the history-making OSIRIS-REx mission and the intricate details of the asteroid Bennu.

Foinsí:
– NASA: Riarachán Náisiúnta Aerloingseoireachta agus Spáis
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer mission

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Eolaíocht

The Orionids Meteor Shower: A Dazzling Celestial Spectacle

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Eolaíocht

The Importance of a Rotating “Cosmic Wind” in the Formation of Stars

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Eolaíocht

Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Images of Jupiter’s Fiery Moon, Io

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Chaill tú

Eolaíocht

The Orionids Meteor Shower: A Dazzling Celestial Spectacle

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

The Importance of a Rotating “Cosmic Wind” in the Formation of Stars

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Images of Jupiter’s Fiery Moon, Io

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Eolaíocht

AstroForge Nears Milestone in Mission to Mine Asteroids for Critical Resources

Deireadh Fómhair 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments