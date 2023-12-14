Eolaithe ar bís faoi Fhionnachtain Iontach Samplach Orgánach Saibhir ó Asteroid Bennu

Summary: Researchers at NASA have recently examined the sample collected from asteroid Bennu and have made a groundbreaking discovery. The sample contains an unexpectedly diverse collection of carbon-bearing molecules, suggesting that it contains remnants from the early solar system. The scientists have only been able to retrieve a small part of the sample so far and are eagerly awaiting approval to use new tools for further examination. They have described the sample as having a “cauliflower-like texture” and containing dark particles that cling to everything they touch. The material found on the asteroid is being hailed as the “largest pristine reservoir” of its kind on Earth, and its organic compounds could provide insight into the origins of life on our planet. Additionally, analysis of the sample has revealed the presence of magnesium, sodium, and phosphate, further deepening the mystery of the asteroid’s composition. This astonishing discovery has sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among scientists, who are now eager to unlock the secrets held within this extraterrestrial rock.

Original source: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/scientists-stumped-by-organic-rich-sample-from-asteroid-bennu-6259231.html