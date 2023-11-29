When an Electric Surge Almost Doomed the Mars Rover

In a hair-raising turn of events, engineer and astro-futurist Chris Lewicki found himself responsible for a costly mistake that nearly resulted in the destruction of the Spirit Mars Rover. Lewicki recently recounted the incident, which occurred more than two decades ago at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

At the time, the Spirit rover was being prepared for its journey to Mars, and every aspect of its functionality needed to be thoroughly tested. Lewicki, exhausted from a long Wednesday shift, was tasked with verifying the motors in the Rock Abrasion Tool (RAT) attached to the rover’s robotic arm. This entailed using a device called a “break-out-box” to check for any potential issues with the motors.

However, a simple error in connecting the break-out box led to a catastrophic event. Instead of sending a surge of power to the RAT motor, Lewicki accidentally directed the electrical current into the spacecraft itself. Panic ensued as telemetry from the rover abruptly ceased, and it appeared that Lewicki had effectively rendered Spirit lifeless just two weeks before its scheduled launch.

Against all odds, a glimmer of hope emerged. The team speculated that perhaps the surge of electricity had been diverted to a more resilient part of the spacecraft. After attempting a power cycle, they were relieved to witness the flickering return of telemetry signals. Spirit was not dead after all.

Following the nerve-wracking ordeal, Lewicki feared losing his job and forever being associated with this infamous incident in the annals of space exploration. However, he was not dismissed; instead, he garnered valuable lessons from the experience and continued to lead critical tests for the mission.

Ultimately, the Spirit Mars Rover was successfully launched and became an integral part of the mission. Lewicki’s career flourished, and he eventually became the flight director for the mission, despite being regarded as exceptionally young for such a prestigious role. His intelligence, composure, and growth from adversity proved that he was indeed the right person for the job.

Even though this dramatic incident threatened a successful space exploration mission, it serves as a reminder of the resilience and ingenuity required in the face of unforeseen challenges. The Spirit Mars Rover mission stands as a testament to human perseverance and the remarkable achievements of the engineers and scientists involved.

Ceisteanna Coitianta

Q: How much did the Spirit Mars Rover cost?

A: The Spirit Mars Rover was valued at nearly half a billion dollars, making it one of the most expensive and complex spacecraft ever built.

Q: What was the role of the Rock Abrasion Tool (RAT) in the Spirit Mars Rover?

A: The Rock Abrasion Tool (RAT) was attached to the end of Spirit’s robotic arm and was responsible for gathering geological data by grinding away the outer layers of rocks on Mars.

Q: Who is Chris Lewicki?

A: Chris Lewicki is an engineer and astro-futurist who played a crucial role in the Spirit Mars Rover mission. He later became the flight director for the mission and had a successful career in the space industry.

Q: What happened after the incident?

A: Despite the mishap, the Spirit Mars Rover was successfully launched, and the mission proved to be a tremendous success. Lewicki was not fired but rather continued to lead vital tests for the mission, having learned important lessons from the incident.