NEOWISE: Oidhreacht Shuntasach Teileascóp Spáis Infridhearg

NASA’s NEOWISE, the infrared space telescope that has been hunting for asteroids and comets, has had a decade full of success and achievements. Since its reactivated mission began in 2013, NEOWISE has made groundbreaking discoveries, observed over 3,000 near-Earth objects, bolstered international planetary defense strategies, and played a vital role in supporting other NASA missions. However, the space telescope is now facing its demise due to the increasing solar activity, which is disrupting its orbit and pushing it closer to earth.

Every 11 years, the Sun goes through a cycle of heightened activity called solar maximum, characterized by increased solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These events heat up Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to expand and creating more drag on satellites like NEOWISE. With the Sun approaching its next maximum, the space telescope is no longer able to maintain its orbit above the atmosphere.

Joseph Masiero, NEOWISE’s deputy principal investigator, acknowledges that the mission has planned for this outcome. He explains, “After several years of calm, the Sun is waking back up. We are at the mercy of solar activity, and with no means to keep us in orbit, NEOWISE is now slowly spiraling back to Earth.”

NEOWISE’s journey began in 2009 when it repurposed a previous mission called the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). While WISE achieved its goal of conducting an all-sky infrared survey, it was eventually put into hibernation in 2011. However, without cryogenic coolant, the spacecraft could still observe near-Earth asteroids and comets heated by the Sun. In 2013, NASA reactivated the spacecraft as NEOWISE, focusing on aiding planetary defense efforts and studying these objects in detail.

NEOWISE has made significant contributions in characterizing near-Earth asteroids, discovering over 3,000 of them and refining their orbits. It has also discovered 25 comets, including the spectacular Comet NEOWISE, which was visible to the naked eye in 2020. Despite its impending demise, NEOWISE leaves behind a vast archive of data that will continue to advance the science of the infrared universe.

Building on NEOWISE’s legacy, NASA has plans for the next-generation infrared space telescope called NEO Surveyor, set to launch in 2027. This mission will seek out challenging near-Earth objects that are difficult to detect and study, furthering our understanding of these potentially hazardous celestial bodies.

While it’s bittersweet to see NEOWISE’s mission come to an end, it is clear that its contributions to planetary defense and scientific research will have a lasting impact. As Masiero aptly puts it, “NEOWISE has a vast archive, covering a very long period of time, that will inevitably advance the science of the infrared universe long after the spacecraft is gone.”