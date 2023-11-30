NASA Mourns the Loss of Astronaut Mary Cleave

The space community and NASA mourn the loss of esteemed astronaut Mary Cleave, who passed away on November 27, 2023, at the age of 76. Cleave, a trailblazer and pioneer, made significant contributions to the field of space exploration during her career.

Born in Southampton, New York, Cleave was an accomplished scientist with a diverse educational background. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from Colorado State University in 1969. Later, she pursued higher education, obtaining a Master of Science in microbial ecology and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Utah State University in 1975 and 1979, respectively.

Cleave made history as the first woman to serve as an associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. During her tenure, she demonstrated an unwavering passion for science, exploration, and the preservation of our planet.

As a NASA astronaut, Cleave embarked on two remarkable spaceflights. Her first mission, STS-61B, took place on November 26, 1985, aboard the space shuttle Atlantis. On this mission, Cleave and her crew deployed communications satellites, conducted spacewalks, and performed various experiments. Her second mission, STS-30, also on Atlantis, launched on May 4, 1989, during which the crew successfully deployed the Magellan Venus exploration spacecraft.

Cleave’s contributions extended beyond her spaceflights. She held various technical assignments within NASA and made significant advancements in the field of civil and environmental engineering. She managed the Sea-viewing, Wide-Field-of-view Sensor (SeaWiFS) project at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, which monitored global vegetation, and served as the deputy associate administrator for advanced planning at NASA’s Headquarters in Washington.

Throughout her career, Cleave received numerous accolades and awards for her exceptional service and achievements. Her notable recognitions include two NASA Space Flight medals, two NASA Exceptional Service medals, and an American Astronautical Society Flight Achievement Award, among others.

Mary Cleave’s impact on the space community and her dedication to advancing scientific explorations will be remembered and cherished. Her trailblazing spirit continues to inspire future generations of astronauts and scientists.

