MachineGames wreidet út mei in twadde studio en befêstiget Xbox Exclusive Indiana Jones Game

MachineGames, the renowned game development studio founded in 2009 and acquired by ZeniMax Media, is making significant strides in its expansion efforts. With a headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden, the studio is known for its exceptional work on the Wolfenstein franchise and the recent Quake remasters. However, MachineGames has now set its sights on new horizons.

In a recent statement to Nordic outlet Gamereactor, executive producer Jerk Gustafsson confirmed that MachineGames is opening a satellite office in Sundsvall, Sweden. The expansion will allow the studio to tap into the pool of talented developers in the northern region who may not have the opportunity to relocate to the main office in Uppsala. Gustafsson emphasized the importance of recruiting new talent to support the studio’s growth and future projects.

While the exact headcount for the Sundsvall office remains undisclosed, it is expected to be fully staffed by 2025. This expansion comes at an opportune time as MachineGames is currently working on its highly anticipated Indiana Jones game. The studio’s expertise in crafting engaging narratives and immersive gameplay is expected to shine in this upcoming title.

Moreover, MachineGames’ recent acquisition by Microsoft as part of ZeniMax Media positions the studio as an Xbox exclusive developer. The collaboration with Microsoft will undoubtedly provide MachineGames with the necessary resources to deliver a truly remarkable gaming experience.

As the studio expands, questions arise regarding the organization of its workforce. Will MachineGames assign the additional talent to a single project or pursue multiple games simultaneously? Speculation is rife among fans, with hopes of a potential Wolfenstein 3 release building excitement.

MachineGames’ expansion and commitment to diversifying its portfolio demonstrate the studio’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences. With the establishment of a second studio and the upcoming Indiana Jones game, the future looks promising for MachineGames and gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

