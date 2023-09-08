Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Nijs

Besparje op 'e Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller mei oplaadber batterijpakket

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Besparje op 'e Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller mei oplaadber batterijpakket

If you’re tired of constantly changing batteries while gaming, Argos has a deal for you. The Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack is currently on sale for £59.99, saving you £15 off the usual asking price of £74.99. This controller features a rechargeable battery pack that offers up to 30 hours of playtime per charge and can be recharged while you play.

In addition to the convenience of a rechargeable battery, this special edition Xbox Remix controller is also environmentally friendly. It is made from post-consumer recycled resins, including materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, and car headlight covers. Microsoft has also incorporated mechanically recycled parts from old Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing durability or performance.

The design of the Xbox Remix controller is inspired by the Pacific Northwest forest, with colors that reflect the natural beauty of Microsoft’s home state of Washington. While it does come at a slightly higher price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this deal eliminates that difference, allowing you to get the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with Rechargeable Battery Pack for a reduced price of £59.99.

boarnen:
– Trusted Reviews: [link goes here]
– Argos: [link goes here]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Nijs

Geoengineering allinich is net genôch om Antarktika te rêden, suggerearje nije modellen

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nijs

iPhone 14 Beskikber tsjin koartingpriis op Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nijs

FSP yntroduseart stroomfoarsjenningen mei de nije 12V-2×6 Auxiliary PCIe Power Connector

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Nijs

Geoengineering allinich is net genôch om Antarktika te rêden, suggerearje nije modellen

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple publisearret urgent iPhone-fernijing om feiligensbrek oan te pakken

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nijs

iPhone 14 Beskikber tsjin koartingpriis op Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nijs

FSP yntroduseart stroomfoarsjenningen mei de nije 12V-2×6 Auxiliary PCIe Power Connector

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments