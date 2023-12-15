FBI Foils Heist by Jewelry Store

The FBI, alongside local police departments, successfully prevented a heist at a jewelry store in Dunwoody, Georgia. The store owner, Jamie Kresl, was alerted to the potential danger by detectives who informed him that his store had been under surveillance. Following this warning, police increased patrols around the store and Kresl and his employees remained vigilant.

On November 30th, an FBI agent visited the store and informed Kresl that the suspects were planning to strike on December 1st. Kresl then agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in an effort to apprehend the criminals. As part of the plan, he opened the store as usual on the morning of December 1st, while his employees were told to stay home.

That morning, Kresl attended a men’s Bible study group and received prayers for safety and protection. He then went to the store to open up for business. Just before 10 a.m., he received a call from the FBI agent, notifying him that the suspects were on their way. Shortly after, there was a loud commotion outside, and Kresl witnessed undercover cars and police vehicles converging on the scene.

The suspects were successfully apprehended, and Kresl praised the efforts of law enforcement, describing them as “incredible.” While Kresl was unsure why his store was targeted, he believed that the suspects were part of a larger operation. Although Jewelry Artisans had experienced a smash and grab incident in the past, this was the first time such a large-scale operation had targeted the store in its 50-year history.

The FBI stated that their presence at the store was part of court-authorized law enforcement activity, indicating that the investigation may have broader implications. While details about the suspects and the case remain unknown, it is evident that the timely intervention of law enforcement prevented a potentially devastating heist at Jewelry Artisans.