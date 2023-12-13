Nije Gondola foarstel foar Dodger Stadium Faces opposysje en miljeu soargen

A proposed gondola system to transport fans to Dodger Stadium on game days is facing opposition and environmental concerns, according to a new report. While supporters claim that the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit (LA ART) gondola system would alleviate traffic congestion and reduce emissions, critics argue that the project would have several negative impacts on the environment.

The construction of the gondola system could have significant effects on flying birds, scenic vistas, cultural and historic resources, and even human remains, as highlighted in the report. However, proponents of the project clarify that these impacts are only temporary and would disappear once the construction is completed.

The gondolas, if approved, would provide free rides to individuals with Dodger tickets, removing an estimated 5,000 people from local roads and reducing the number of vehicles in the stadium parking lots by roughly 3,000 per game. The proposed route would take the gondola cars over Chinatown and the 110 freeway, ultimately ending at the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Two tall towers, nearly 200 feet in height, would mark the visible presence of the gondolas.

One particular concern raised by critics is the impact on the LA State Historic Park, as the gondolas would pass above it. Critics argue that this would diminish the value of the park, as the small bus-sized gondola cars would continuously traverse only 26 feet above the ground, every 23 seconds in each direction. The project would also require the demolition of at least one building and the removal of over 100 trees, including more than 80 from the park.

Opponents of the gondolas suggest that expanding the existing Dodger Express bus service and electrifying the buses would be a simpler and more efficient alternative, with a 20-times greater efficiency per passenger trip compared to the gondola system, as claimed by Jon Christensen, an assistant professor with UCLA’s Institute for the Environment and Sustainability.

The decision on the gondola system will be voted on by Metro’s board in January, with various city and state agencies also waiting to cast their votes. If approved, the gondolas could be operational in time for the 2028 Olympics, as anticipated by supporters.