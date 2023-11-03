De AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC: In krêftige kompakte oplossing foar streamlined kompjûterjen

The AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC is a compact powerhouse designed to enhance your computing experience without unnecessary frills. This mini PC, now available for pre-order on Geekwills for $219, offers reliable performance and versatile storage options, making it a practical choice for users seeking a streamlined computing solution.

Powered by the Intel N100 processor, this 12th generation successor to the Pentium/Celeron line provides reliable performance with a clock speed of up to 3.40 GHz. With Intel UHD graphics, it ensures smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

In terms of memory, the mini PC supports DD R4-3200 (single), guaranteeing seamless multitasking capabilities. Additionally, it offers versatile storage options with M.2 2280-NVMe x1 and 3.5 SATA x 2 slots, providing ample space for your files and applications.

Connectivity is a breeze with the AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC. It features support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring high-speed internet connectivity and seamless pairing with compatible devices. This versatility makes it an excellent choice for various setups.

What sets this mini PC apart is its compact design, measuring just 16.2cm x 16.2cm x 19.8cm and weighing a mere 1kg. Its portability makes it suitable for both office and home use, allowing you to set up a powerful workstation in limited spaces.

The mini PC offers a range of input/output options, including HDMI, DP, and Type-C ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of displays and peripherals. Whether you’re connecting to a monitor, TV, or other devices, the AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC has you covered.

The AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC combines reliable performance, versatile storage, and advanced connectivity in a compact and lightweight package. Its thoughtful design and array of features make it a practical choice for users seeking a streamlined computing solution without unnecessary embellishments.

FAQ

1. What is the price of the AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC?

The AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC is available for pre-order on Geekwills for $219.

2. When will the shipping and delivery start?

Shipping and delivery of the AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC will commence at the end of November.

3. What are the storage options offered by the mini PC?

The mini PC supports M.2 2280-NVMe x1 and 3.5 SATA x 2 slots, providing versatile storage options.

4. Does the mini PC support wireless connectivity?

Yes, the AOOSTAR WTR R1 N100 Mini PC features support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring high-speed internet connectivity and seamless pairing with compatible devices.

5. What are the input/output options available?

The mini PC offers HDMI, DP, and Type-C ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of displays and peripherals.