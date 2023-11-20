The Cosmic Puzzle: Unraveling the Missing Spiral Galaxies in the Supergalactic Plane

Astrophysicists have long been perplexed by the absence of spiral galaxies, like our own Milky Way, in a vast region of space known as the Supergalactic Plane. However, a recent study led by researchers from Durham University, UK, and the University of Helsinki, Finland, sheds new light on this cosmic puzzle.

The Supergalactic Plane, an expansive structure spanning almost a billion light-years, is home to numerous bright elliptical galaxies. Meanwhile, spiral galaxies with their characteristic spiral arms are conspicuously scarce in this region. The research team proposes that this discrepancy arises due to the contrasting environments within and outside the Plane.

Inside the dense galaxy clusters of the Supergalactic Plane, frequent interactions and mergers with other galaxies transform spiral galaxies into elliptical ones. These interactions also promote the growth of supermassive black holes. In contrast, galaxies outside the Plane have the opportunity to evolve in relative isolation, allowing them to maintain their spiral structure.

To study these phenomena, the researchers employed the SIBELIUS supercomputer simulation. Unlike most cosmological simulations, which focus on random patches of the universe, SIBELIUS aimed to accurately reproduce the observed structures of the universe, including the Supergalactic Plane. The simulation closely aligns with actual observations made through telescopes.

Professor Carlos Frenk from Durham University explains, “Our simulation reveals the intimate details of the formation of galaxies such as the transformation of spirals into ellipticals through galaxy mergers. Moreover, it demonstrates that our current understanding of the universe, based on the cold dark matter paradigm, can account for the remarkable structures we observe, including the Milky Way.”

These findings not only provide valuable insights into the distribution of galaxies within our local universe but also offer a stepping stone towards further unraveling the mysteries of cosmic evolution.

Wat is de betsjutting fan dizze ûntdekking?

