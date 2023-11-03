Fortnite, the wildly popular battle royale game from publisher Epic Games, has witnessed a remarkable influx of players following the launch of its OG update. This update heralds the return of the original battle royale map, which holds a special place in the hearts of long-time Fortnite enthusiasts.

Unofficial yet reliable statistics from Fortnite.GG indicate that the game has experienced a peak of 3.9 million concurrent players in the past 24 hours. This astonishing figure far surpasses the player count of approximately two million during September and October. The previous highest peak occurred during Chapter 4 Season 4 in August, with concurrent player numbers reaching 2.8 million.

By reintroducing the beloved Fortnite map that revolutionized not only battle royale games but also the entire video game industry, Epic Games has struck a chord with its passionate player base. Tilted Towers, Paradise Palms, Salty Springs, and other iconic locations are once again accessible for exploration. Interestingly, the update retains key movement evolutions introduced since Chapter 1, such as sprinting and mantling.

The decision to return to the roots of Fortnite can be attributed, in part, to Epic Games’ recent financial struggles. The company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, acknowledged in an internal memo that while Fortnite is experiencing renewed growth, the majority of this growth stems from creator content. As a result, revenue sharing has become a focal point, leading to lower profit margins compared to the game’s earlier stages of success.

Fortnite’s OG update will be available throughout the current season, spanning four weeks. Although the original map may be removed from the game at the season’s end, Epic Games may reconsider this decision due to the overwhelming response from players. IGN has reached out to the publisher for further insights and comments on this development.

