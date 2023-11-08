LG ûntbleatet de takomst fan SMART-monitors

LG Electronics is revolutionizing the world of monitors with its latest SMART Monitor lineup. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F models offer a blend of productivity and entertainment, eliminating the need for a PC connection. With stunning displays, seamless connectivity, and smart capabilities, these monitors are set to transform the way we work and play.

The LG SMART Monitors feature impressive displays that deliver vivid colors and sharp contrast. Whether you’re in a video conference, working on documents, or simply browsing the web, the high-quality image quality and support for HDR10 will ensure an immersive viewing experience. The sleek, borderless design of the 27-inch model adds a touch of elegance to your workspace.

But what sets these monitors apart is their integration of LG’s webOS 23 platform. Acting as a smart hub, webOS 23 provides easy access to streaming apps, personalized sports content, and even the ability to curate music playlists based on your preferences. Forget switching devices – these monitors bring everything you need right to your fingertips.

For those working from home, the LG SMART Monitors come equipped with LG Home Office software. This software supports popular productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, allowing you to seamlessly transition between work and personal tasks. Sharing content from your smart devices is also a breeze, thanks to AirPlay 2 and Miracast compatibility.

Not limited to work, these monitors can also function as smart home hubs. Through LG’s ThinQ Home Hub, you can monitor and control your IoT-compatible appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, without leaving your desk. This integration of work and home life enhances efficiency and convenience, making these monitors a game-changer for smart living.

The LG SMART Monitors (32SR50F and 27SR50F) will be available in various markets worldwide, with availability starting in the U.S. in November. With a price of $229.99 for the 32-inch model and $199.99 for the 27-inch model, these monitors offer an excellent value proposition for their impressive features.

As Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, aptly puts it, “The LG SMART Monitor series is tailored to cater to the individual preferences and specific requirements of diverse users.” With this launch, LG is ready to take the SMART Monitor category to new heights, with more exciting innovations on the horizon. Stay tuned!

FAQs:

1. What is webOS 23?

WebOS 23 is LG’s operating system that powers their SMART Monitors. It provides seamless access to streaming apps, personalized content, and other smart features.

2. Can I connect these monitors to my smart devices?

Yes, you can easily connect your smart devices to these monitors using AirPlay 2 and Miracast, allowing you to share content effortlessly.

3. Can these monitors serve as smart home hubs?

Absolutely! These monitors act as smart home hubs, allowing you to monitor and control IoT-compatible appliances like refrigerators and washing machines through LG’s ThinQ Home Hub.

boarnen:

- LG SMART Monitor Press Release