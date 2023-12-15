In a recent interview, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, discussed his vision for the space company and his plans to accelerate its progress. While acknowledging that Blue Origin has fallen behind in terms of execution compared to its competitor SpaceX, Bezos expressed his commitment to turning things around.

Bezos highlighted the need for Blue Origin to become a more decisive company, emphasizing the importance of taking appropriate technology risks and making quick decisions. He emphasized the importance of having a culture that supports ambitious thinking and the ability to change course if necessary. This approach mirrors the success of SpaceX, which Bezos admires for its decisive decision-making process.

To facilitate this shift towards decisiveness, Bezos made changes in Blue Origin’s leadership, replacing the CEO with Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive. This move is expected to bring a sense of urgency and accelerate the company’s progress.

While Blue Origin has faced setbacks, Bezos remains optimistic about the future. He expressed confidence in reaching orbit soon, with the company’s New Glenn rocket nearing readiness. Bezos even hinted at a potential launch in 2024, echoing previous statements made by a Blue Origin official.

When asked about Elon Musk, Bezos took the high road and praised his accomplishments as a capable leader. Despite differences in public personas, Bezos acknowledged the success of Musk’s ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX.

In conclusion, Jeff Bezos is determined to transform Blue Origin into a more decisive and successful space company. With new leadership in place and a renewed focus on rapid decision-making, Blue Origin may be on the verge of tangible results, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation.