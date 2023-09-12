Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Nijs

Huawei ferheft ferstjoeringsdoel foar Mate 60 Series smartphone

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Huawei ferheft ferstjoeringsdoel foar Mate 60 Series smartphone

Huawei Technologies, one of China’s leading smartphone manufacturers, has increased its shipment target for the second half of this year for its Mate 60 series smartphone. The company now aims to ship 20% more units than previously anticipated, according to a report from the official Securities Times.

The report states that Huawei expects to ship a minimum of 40 million units of its new smartphones in 2023. This higher target reflects the company’s confidence in the demand for its Mate 60 series.

Huawei’s Mate 60 series is the latest addition to the company’s flagship smartphone lineup. These devices are known for their cutting-edge features and advanced technology. The Mate 60 series is expected to showcase Huawei’s commitment to innovation and offer users an exceptional smartphone experience.

Huawei has not yet provided an official response to the report and its updated shipment target. However, this increase in target suggests that the company is optimistic about the market reception of its new smartphones. As one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China, Huawei’s decision to raise the shipment target indicates its intention to maintain its market position and meet growing customer demand.

boarnen:

  • Securities Times

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Nijs

The Wordle Review: Puzzle Wordle 819 analysearje

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nijs

Alde baktearjes earst kolonisearje lân mear dan 407 miljoen jier lyn

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nijs

In fergeliking fan 'e Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Oankommende Sky-spektakels om nei te sjen yn septimber

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Hubble vangt botsende stjerrestelsels yn Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA ûntdekt mooglike tekens fan libben op fiere planeet

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Sina's Wide-Field Telescope fangt in prachtich byld fan Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments