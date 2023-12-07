Godzilla Minus One: A Lesson for Hollywood in Action-Movie Success

In a surprising turn of events, the Japanese-made monster movie, “Godzilla Minus One,” has taken the US box office by storm, proving to be a critical and commercial triumph. Made with a modest budget of $15 million, the film’s back-to-basics approach and emphasis on character development have resonated with audiences, contrasting with the bloated superhero franchises that have been struggling in recent years.

Directed by veteran Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, “Godzilla Minus One” opened in wide release in the US and earned an impressive $11 million in its opening weekend. While this may not seem like a blockbuster figure, the fact that it is a subtitled film makes its success noteworthy. The film has already more than doubled its budget with a global total of $23 million in Japan alone. Its release in the UK and Ireland is still to come.

What sets “Godzilla Minus One” apart from other monster movies is its ability to strike a perfect balance between action and character development. Both critics and audiences have praised the film, giving it a score of 96% and 98%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. The Daily Beast describes it as “just about everything fans could want,” highlighting its ability to address both human and titan-sized concerns.

The film follows the story of Kōichi Shikishima, a kamikaze pilot who refuses to take his own life during World War Two and instead lands his plane on an island where aircraft are repaired. When Godzilla attacks the island, Kōichi finds himself frozen in fear, resulting in the death of almost everyone else. As years pass and Godzilla resurfaces to wreak havoc on mainland Japan, Kōichi carries the burden of guilt and must confront his own shortcomings.

What Hollywood can learn from the success of “Godzilla Minus One” is that viewers crave entertainment rather than complex narratives. The film’s director, Yamazaki, deliberately simplified the plot, focusing on the emotional journey of the main character rather than flashy monster battles. This approach has resonated with audiences who are tired of convoluted storylines and prefer a more straightforward and immersive viewing experience.

As Hollywood struggles to replicate the success of franchises like Marvel and DC, it is essential for filmmakers to understand that audiences want to be entertained, not overwhelmed. The success of “Godzilla Minus One” serves as a reminder that big budgets and excessive action sequences do not guarantee success. By returning to the basics of storytelling and character development, Hollywood has the opportunity to captivate audiences once again.

