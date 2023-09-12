Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Nijs

CD Projekt advisearret PC-spilers om har rigs te kontrolearjen foarôfgeand oan lansearring fan Cyberpunk 2077

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
CD Projekt advisearret PC-spilers om har rigs te kontrolearjen foarôfgeand oan lansearring fan Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Nijs

The Wordle Review: Puzzle Wordle 819 analysearje

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nijs

Alde baktearjes earst kolonisearje lân mear dan 407 miljoen jier lyn

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nijs

In fergeliking fan 'e Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Oankommende Sky-spektakels om nei te sjen yn septimber

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Hubble vangt botsende stjerrestelsels yn Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA ûntdekt mooglike tekens fan libben op fiere planeet

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Sina's Wide-Field Telescope fangt in prachtich byld fan Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments