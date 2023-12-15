Brand New Title: Redevelopment Project Gains Approval for Briarwood Mall Area in Ann Arbor

The City Council of Ann Arbor has unanimously approved a mixed-use redevelopment project for the old Sears portion of the Briarwood Mall site. The project, which includes new housing and commercial spaces, will replace the former department store and part of the mall parking lot. This development marks the first major change in the Briarwood area, and city officials are excited about its positive impact.

The development team plans to demolish the vacant Sears building, one of the mall’s anchor spaces, and replace it with new two-story commercial spaces. These spaces will include a grocery store and a large retail space, possibly a sporting goods store. Additionally, a four-story building will be constructed on part of the mall parking lot, providing 354 apartments.

The project’s total area will encompass approximately 1,321,000 square feet. The commercial portion will feature a half-acre outdoor plaza, 360 car parking spaces, and dozens of bicycle parking spaces. The apartment building will have 406 car parking spaces, including a four-level garage with 301 embedded spaces. The development agreement also stipulates that the apartment building must be all-electric, aligning with the city’s sustainability goals.

Simon Property Group, one of the mall owners, is collaborating with Hines, a real estate group, on the housing aspect of the project. The housing mix will consist of 73 studios, 173 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units. The project is expected to feature two interior courtyards, providing residents with additional outdoor spaces.

The approval of this redevelopment project is anticipated to pave the way for further development in the Briarwood area. The large and interconnected property is owned by various companies, and it is likely that future developments will occur piece by piece over time. The City Council members are excited about the positive changes taking place in the community and hope to see more projects like this in the future.