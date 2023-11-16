Protect Your Family’s Online Presence with AdGuard’s Family Plan

In today’s digital age, ensuring the security of your family’s online presence is more important than ever. With cyber threats becoming increasingly rampant, it’s crucial to take proactive measures to protect your loved ones from malware, phishing attempts, and intrusive ads. That’s where AdGuard’s family plan comes in—a comprehensive solution that safeguards your privacy, blocks unwanted content, and provides peace of mind.

AdGuard’s family plan goes beyond traditional security measures by offering a range of features designed to enhance your online experience. By blocking banners, pop-ups, and video ads, the application ensures that your browsing remains uninterrupted and free from pesky distractions. But it doesn’t stop there. The real value of AdGuard lies in its ability to detect and prevent the infiltration of malware, safeguarding your devices from potential harm.

One of the standout features of AdGuard’s family plan is its capability to protect your privacy from trackers and activity analyzers. With a multitude of sophisticated online tracking techniques at play, it’s essential to have a solution that can shield your sensitive information from prying eyes. Additionally, the plan includes tools to help you steer clear of phishing websites, reducing the risk of falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

What sets AdGuard’s family plan apart is its flexibility and convenience. With the ability to be used on up to nine devices simultaneously, including iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices, the entire family can enjoy comprehensive protection. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming content, or accessing social media platforms, the family plan ensures that every device remains secure.

Furthermore, AdGuard’s family plan offers a lifetime license, meaning that you’ll never have to worry about recurring subscription fees. Once you make the one-time purchase, you have unlimited access to the full suite of features for life, giving you peace of mind without draining your finances.

Secure your family’s online presence today by taking advantage of the limited-time offer. Get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard’s family plan for just $16.97, a significant discount from its regular price of $129. Act fast, as this deal expires on November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Faak Stelde Fragen

1. What is AdGuard’s family plan and how does it work?

AdGuard’s family plan is a comprehensive solution that provides security and privacy features to protect your family’s online presence. It works by blocking intrusive ads, preventing malware infiltration, and offering tools to avoid phishing websites. The plan can be used simultaneously on up to nine devices across various platforms.

2. Can AdGuard’s family plan protect my devices from malware?

Yes, AdGuard’s family plan has a built-in malware blocking feature that safeguards your devices from potential threats. By identifying and preventing the infiltration of malware, it ensures the security of your family’s devices and data.

3. Is the lifetime license included in AdGuard’s family plan a one-time purchase?

Yes, the lifetime license included in AdGuard’s family plan is a one-time purchase. Once you buy the plan, you have unlimited access to its features without any recurring subscription fees.

4. Can I use AdGuard’s family plan on different types of devices?

Absolutely. AdGuard’s family plan is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices. Whether you’re using smartphones, tablets, or computers, you can enjoy comprehensive protection across all of your family’s devices.