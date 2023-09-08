Apple publisearret befeiligingsupdate om kwetsberens fan eksploitearre software te patchjen

Apple has issued a significant security update for iPhones and iPads in response to the discovery of newly exploited security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The vulnerabilities were uncovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who found that the software flaw was actively being used to deliver a commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Pegasus is a powerful and expensive tool primarily utilized to target dissidents, journalists, and political opponents. Therefore, the average user is unlikely to be directly affected. However, Citizen Lab strongly recommends that all users update their devices immediately to protect against potential threats.

To install the update, iPhone users should navigate to “Settings,” select “General,” and then choose “Software Update.” If the iOS 16.6.1 software update is displayed, tap to initiate the installation process. If the update is not visible, users should return to the General page, select “About” to verify their iOS version number. If the version number is 16.6.1, the update is already installed. If the device is still using version 16.6 or an earlier iteration, users should repeat the aforementioned steps.

Should the update fail to appear, it is advised to restart the iPhone and check the internet connection. If the update is still not visible, it is recommended to wait for some time before attempting again.

This security update reinforces Apple’s commitment to promptly addressing any known vulnerabilities to ensure the privacy and security of their users.

boarnen:

- The Associated Press