Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

Nintendo Direct Geroften: Koe F-Zero weromkomme?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Nintendo Direct Geroften: Koe F-Zero weromkomme?

There are rumors circulating that an upcoming Nintendo Direct may feature news on the return of a classic Nintendo series: F-Zero. These rumors have been sparked by a tweet from Twitter user Pyoro, who has a history of leaking Nintendo information accurately in the past. Pyoro hinted at F-Zero news by referencing a certain MATLAB function.

For those unfamiliar, MATLAB is a programming and numeric computing platform used by engineers and scientists. One of its functions, called ‘fzero’, is now at the center of speculation. Fans on Resetera are suggesting that Pyoro’s tweet is alluding to the possibility of a new F-Zero game being announced.

Although Nintendo has not made any official announcements regarding a Nintendo Direct, it is worth noting that the company typically holds a Direct live stream in September. Many fans are hopeful that an official confirmation will be made soon.

The F-Zero series has been dormant for 19 years, with the last installment, F-Zero Climax, releasing for the Game Boy Advance. However, in 2021, Takaya Imamura, the artist behind the series, expressed his belief that F-Zero is not dead but rather difficult to revive. He even suggested that Nintendo should consider outsourcing the development of a new F-Zero title to a third-party studio.

Interestingly, Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza franchise and producer of F-Zero GX, also expressed his willingness to work on the Nintendo series again if given the opportunity.

As of now, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Nintendo. Nonetheless, fans of F-Zero remain hopeful for the return of this beloved futuristic racing franchise.

boarnen:
- Fideospultsjeskronyk
– MathWorks (developer of MATLAB)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

De League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals fersterket Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

YES Bank yntegreart mei UPI, bringt de sintrale bank digitale faluta tichter by mainstream-adopsje

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Adidas lanseart Digital Artist Residency Program yn Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jo hawwe mist

Nijs

De rol fan feilige webgateway yn it befeiligjen fan ynternetferkear

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Nijs

Astronomen ûntdekke supermassive swarte gat-pearen yn helderste stjerrestelsels

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Nijs

HyperX lanseart nije Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nijs

Digitale sinjaalprozessors: ferbetterje audio- en fideokwaliteit yn moderne apparaten

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments