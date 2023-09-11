Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake komt nei PS5 en Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake komt nei PS5 en Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Boarnen: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Op syk nei technologyske tekens fan avansearre beskavingen

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Untdekking fan stamsellen yn 'e spine jout ljocht op tumorfersprieding

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's Juno-missy fangt adembenemende foto fan Jupiter en syn fulkanyske moanne Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De Feriene Arabyske Emiraten Space Agency set Bezienswaardigheden op 'e Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments