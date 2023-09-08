Resistor: In leuk fol CaRPG-racespultsje dat race en aventoer kombineart

A new and exciting racing game called Resistor is set to bring back the fun and excitement to the genre. Developed as a CaRPG (Car Role Playing Game), Resistor offers players more than just high-speed racing. It features an open world, a choice-based narrative, and extensive character and vehicle customization. The game is being compared to a combination of Burnout and Mass Effect, creating a unique and ambitious gaming experience.

Lead designer Violet McVinnie, who previously worked on the Mass Effect series and Codemaster’s driving games, explained the main elements of Resistor. The racing in the game is not about winning tournaments or reaching first place. Instead, it focuses on stunt racing, with players performing takedowns, drifts, and flips to earn style points. These points can be used as currency to reward spectacular racing and complete challenges.

The racing takes place in an open world with six different environments, set just off the ocean floor of a future version of San Francisco. Players can explore these environments both in their cars and on foot, meeting quirky characters and completing quests. The game features a vivid cartoon style and is set in a world where seven megacorporations have overthrown the government.

Resistor goes beyond racing and adventure, incorporating elements of a CaRPG. Players can complete quests to build up a squad of characters who will join the player as passengers in their vehicle. Choices made throughout the game will have consequences, potentially leading players down different paths and even allowing them to become the villain in their own story. Reputation and influence over the game’s world and characters will also play a role, with players able to edit terrain and engage in outlandish boss battles that involve music battles.

Resistor also adds a unique twist to customization. Players can dress up their characters, vehicles, and even select entrance music. The game takes inspiration from wrestling, with each racer having their own style and personality.

In summary, Resistor offers a refreshing and fun-filled racing game experience that combines racing, adventure, and RPG elements. With its unique gameplay mechanics, extensive customization options, and a branching narrative, Resistor is sure to keep players engaged and entertained. Although a release date has not been announced, gamers eagerly await the chance to experience this kaleidoscope of ideas.

boarnen:

– Article source: Eurogamer