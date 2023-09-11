Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

De opkomst fan digitale bankieren en tips om jild te meitsjen

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
De opkomst fan digitale bankieren en tips om jild te meitsjen

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De Feriene Arabyske Emiraten Space Agency set Bezienswaardigheden op 'e Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De oarsprong fan vertebrale bonken en har rol yn tumormetastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Gebrûk fan eDNA om genetyske make-up fan heule populaasjes te begripen

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA Astronaut en kosmonauten komme feilich oan by International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments