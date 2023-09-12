Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

HMD Global kundiget lansearring fan nije line fan mobile apparaten oan

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
HMD Global kundiget lansearring fan nije line fan mobile apparaten oan

Finnish company HMD Global, known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones, has revealed its plans to introduce a new line of mobile devices under its own brand. The CEO of HMD Global, Jean-Francois Baril, made the announcement on Linkedin, stating that the new HMD brand will coexist with Nokia phones and collaborations with undisclosed partners.

Baril expressed excitement about the company’s journey thus far as “HMD – the home of Nokia phones” and highlighted the next step of entering the market independently. He emphasized a focus on consumer needs and creating a new world for telecommunications.

While specific details about the new HMD products and their release date are yet to be disclosed, it is likely that the Taiwanese tech giant, Foxconn, will handle the manufacturing, as they currently produce Nokia-branded devices.

HMD-branded devices are expected to continue catering to the budget-to-mid-tier category, aligning with the company’s commitment to designing for a sustainable and affordable future. With former Nokia executives leading HMD Global, this presents an opportunity for the company to build upon the brand’s legacy under a new name.

Further information regarding the new HMD products is awaited, and updates will be provided when available.

boarnen:
– Author: Jess Weatherbed
– Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De oarsprong fan vertebrale bonken en har rol yn tumormetastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Gebrûk fan eDNA om genetyske make-up fan heule populaasjes te begripen

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA Astronaut en kosmonauten komme feilich oan by International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De nije race foar de moanne: it oprjochtsjen fan in moanneekonomy

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments