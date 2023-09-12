Stedslibben

Eardere Bachelor Matty J wurdt ALDI's Chief Packing Officer om jild yn te sammeljen foar woldiedigens

Eardere Bachelor Matty J wurdt ALDI's Chief Packing Officer om jild yn te sammeljen foar woldiedigens

Australian TV personality Matthew Johnson, known as Matty J, has been appointed as ALDI’s inaugural Chief Packing Officer (CPO). As part of his role, Matty J will lead ALDI’s first-ever bag packing service, aimed at raising money for charity. Customers can opt for the $2 VIPacking service and enjoy watching Matty J and other volunteers pack their groceries while being served a coffee in-store. All the funds raised from this service will be donated to Camp Quality, an Australian children’s cancer charity that organizes recreational activities and hospital programs for children with cancer.

Matty J expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, “What an honor to be chosen as ALDI Australia’s first-ever Chief Packing Officer. I’ve always wanted a chief officer title.” He also mentioned that he has been brushing up on his packing skills to ensure he can pack as many bags as possible for this great cause.

Matty J will be personally packing bags at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney on September 16. For those unable to attend, Australians will have the option to purchase Camp Quality Special Buys or donate to the charity. ALDI will match all customer donations made in-store or online, up to the value of $100,000.

ALDI’s Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, highlighted Matty J’s packing skills and mentioned that he will be put through his paces to ensure he follows the golden rules of packing, including placing heavier items at the bottom and lighter items on top while avoiding squashing bread.

ALDI has already donated over $5.3 million to Camp Quality since partnering with the charity in 2020. This contribution has helped 5,662 children attend recreational programs organized by the charity. Camp Quality CEO Deborah Thomas emphasized the importance of the funds raised, stating that they enable children facing the trauma of cancer to access specialist care, a supportive community, respite opportunities, educational programs, and memorable experiences.

boarnen:
– ALDI Teams Up with The Bachelor’s Matty J to Raise Money for Camp Quality
– Camp Quality Website

