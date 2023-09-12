Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

BGMI Aston Martin Speed ​​Drift Event: Untskoattelje eksklusive beleanningen mei Battlegrounds Mobile India

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
BGMI Aston Martin Speed ​​Drift Event: Untskoattelje eksklusive beleanningen mei Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for a treat with the exciting “Aston Martin Speed Drift” in-game event. Teaming up with luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, BGMI has introduced three high-performance sports cars to the game: Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. These cars come with unique colors and special features, adding an extra level of excitement to the game.

The Aston Martin DBS Volante is particularly notable as it is BGMI’s first convertible sports car. Players can enjoy the thrill of opening and closing the top as they cruise through the game. By collecting these Aston Martin sports cars in their virtual garage, players can unlock various rewards as they progress.

The BGMI Aston Martin Speed Drift event will run until October 10, 2023, giving players plenty of time to participate and earn prizes. To make the event even more enticing, BGMI has released redeem codes that allow players to obtain free weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, UC, and more.

To grab these BGMI redeem codes, players need to follow a few simple steps. First, they should visit the official BGMI website and enter their BGMI character ID. Then, they can paste the redemption code for the desired in-game reward in the designated space. After verifying a captcha/verification code, players can submit the form. Once completed, the redeemable prizes will be sent to the player’s in-game mail, ready to be claimed.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event and the chance to unlock exclusive rewards in BGMI. Get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin sports car and experience the thrill of the “Aston Martin Speed Drift” event today!

boarnen:

– [BGMI official website]

- [Boarne artikel]

Definysjes:
- BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India
– UC: in-game currency

boarnen:
- BGMI offisjele webside
- [Boarne artikel]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De oarsprong fan vertebrale bonken en har rol yn tumormetastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Gebrûk fan eDNA om genetyske make-up fan heule populaasjes te begripen

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA Astronaut en kosmonauten komme feilich oan by International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De nije race foar de moanne: it oprjochtsjen fan in moanneekonomy

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments