Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

Apple wurket gear mei Tata Play Binge om Apple TV + oan te bieden

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple wurket gear mei Tata Play Binge om Apple TV + oan te bieden

Apple has announced a partnership with Indian streaming channel aggregator, Tata Play Binge, to offer Apple TV+ as part of its premier bundle. The bundle, priced at 399 rupees per month, includes 27 video services, such as Disney Hotstar and LionsgatePLAY, among others.

This collaboration allows Apple to expand the reach of its original TV shows and movies in a market where it would have faced challenges in gaining significant traction on its own. While Apple TV+ has seen growth since its launch, its international content library is still limited, hindering its appeal in non-English language markets.

By teaming up with Tata Play Binge, Apple TV+ can stay relevant in the region. This partnership also keeps the door open for potential future investments in local original content, if it aligns with Apple’s strategy.

Apple has previously adopted a similar approach in France, where it partnered with Canal to include Apple TV+ content at no extra charge in the Canal+ network package. Some Apple TV+ shows are also broadcast on the Canal+ TV channel.

To promote the availability of Apple TV+, Tata Play Binge has released a new ad across its smart TV and mobile apps. Notably, the ad highlights the availability of Apple TV+ on Android devices, although Apple has not yet launched an Apple TV app for Android phones.

Interestingly, the Tata Play Binge ad begins by referencing the Apple original series ‘Shantaram,’ which features Indian language dialogue. However, despite being available on the service, ‘Shantaram’ was canceled after one season due to poor reviews and low viewership.

In conclusion, the partnership between Apple and Tata Play Binge expands the reach of Apple TV+ in the Indian market, offering users access to a wide range of video services. This collaboration aligns with Apple’s strategy to remain competitive in non-English language markets and potentially invest in local original content in the future.

boarnen:
– [Boarne 1]
– [Boarne 2]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De Feriene Arabyske Emiraten Space Agency set Bezienswaardigheden op 'e Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De oarsprong fan vertebrale bonken en har rol yn tumormetastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Gebrûk fan eDNA om genetyske make-up fan heule populaasjes te begripen

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA Astronaut en kosmonauten komme feilich oan by International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments