Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Technology

Hoe kinne jo Apple's septimber Keynote Event besjen

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Hoe kinne jo Apple's septimber Keynote Event besjen

Tech enthusiasts worldwide have eagerly anticipated Apple’s upcoming September keynote event. Luckily, you can join in on the excitement by live streaming the event online. Here’s a guide on how to watch the highly anticipated event:

1. Visit Apple’s Official Website: Start by navigating to Apple’s official website. In the “apple events” section, you’ll find a live stream of the event. Simply click on the link to access the stream and enjoy the keynote event in real-time.

2. Check Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple will also be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. If you prefer to watch through YouTube, visit the channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you won’t miss any updates.

3. Use the Apple TV App: If you have an Apple TV, you can access the live stream through the Apple TV app. Open the app and look for the event’s live stream. This will allow you to watch the keynote event from the comfort of your living room on a larger screen.

By following these simple steps, you can tune in to Apple’s September keynote event wherever you are. Stay up to date with the latest product announcements, technology advancements, and exciting news from Apple.

Definysjes:
– Keynote Event: A presentation or announcement by Apple that showcases new products, software updates, and innovative technology.
– Live Stream: The broadcasting of an event in real-time over the internet, allowing viewers to watch the event as it happens.

boarnen:
– Apple’s Official Website
– Apple’s YouTube Channel
– Apple TV App

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Japan om metaan-oandreaune raketmotor te ûntwikkeljen foar lansearring fan 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

De Discover Samsung-ferkeap: Krij it Samsung SmartThings Station foar mar $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

De keunst fan decluttering: loslitte fan it oerskot

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Op syk nei technologyske tekens fan avansearre beskavingen

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Untdekking fan stamsellen yn 'e spine jout ljocht op tumorfersprieding

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

NASA's Juno-missy fangt adembenemende foto fan Jupiter en syn fulkanyske moanne Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De Feriene Arabyske Emiraten Space Agency set Bezienswaardigheden op 'e Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments