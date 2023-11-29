Natural Particle Accelerators: Exploring the Mysteries of Ultra-High-Energy Cosmic Rays

In 1991, the University of Utah Fly’s Eye experiment made a groundbreaking discovery. They detected the highest-energy cosmic ray ever observed, which was given the nickname “Oh-My-God particle.” This cosmic ray had an energy level that astrophysicists couldn’t explain. It exceeded the theoretical limit for cosmic rays traveling from other galaxies to Earth, leaving scientists puzzled. The recent observations from the Telescope Array experiment have added another layer of mystery to these ultra-high-energy cosmic rays.

On May 27, 2021, the Telescope Array experiment detected the second-highest extreme-energy cosmic ray ever recorded. This sub-atomic particle had an energy equivalent to dropping a brick on your toe from waist height. The Telescope Array, led by the University of Utah and the University of Tokyo, consists of 507 surface detector stations spread over 700 km² in Utah’s West Desert. The latest cosmic ray event triggered 23 detectors and spanned an area of 48 km².

Interestingly, the arriving direction of this cosmic ray seemed to be from the Local Void, an empty region of space bordering our galaxy. But what makes these ultra-high-energy cosmic rays so puzzling is their origin. According to John Matthews, co-spokesperson of the Telescope Array, these particles should not be affected by magnetic fields and should be traceable to their source in the sky. However, both the Oh-My-God particle and this new particle defy this expectation. There is nothing high-energy enough in their traced trajectories to account for their production.

In a recent study published in the journal Science, researchers evaluate the characteristics of these ultra-high-energy cosmic rays and propose that they may follow particle physics unknown to science. They have even named the new particle the Amaterasu particle after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology. Although these events seem to come from different parts of the sky, they share the common thread of being ultra-high-energy phenomena.

Understanding the origins and nature of these ultra-high-energy cosmic rays is crucial as they provide valuable insights into both astrophysics and fundamental physics. These cosmic rays are like echoes of violent celestial events that hurl stripped sub-atomic matter through the universe at near-light speeds. The particles zigzag through electromagnetic fields, making them difficult to trace. Only the most powerful celestial events can produce these ultra-high-energy cosmic rays.

FAQ:

Q: What are ultra-high-energy cosmic rays?

A: Ultra-high-energy cosmic rays are the highest-energy particles observed in the universe, with energies up to 1020 electronvolts (eV). They have implications for both astrophysics and fundamental physics.

Q: Why are ultra-high-energy cosmic rays difficult to trace?

A: Due to their charge, the flight path of these particles resembles a ball in a pinball machine, making it challenging to track their trajectory. Additionally, even high-energy cosmic rays are distorted by the microwave background, further complicating their tracing.

Q: What are natural particle accelerators?

A: Natural particle accelerators are violent celestial events that strip matter down to its sub-atomic structures and propel it through the universe at near-light speeds. These events generate ultra-high-energy cosmic rays.