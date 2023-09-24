Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

The Secret Survival Space: NASA's Rubber Room

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 24, 2023
The Secret Survival Space: NASA's Rubber Room

Space travel is risky and complex, which is why NASA takes extensive measures to ensure the safety of its crew. One such measure is the creation of the Rubber Room, a secret facility located deep below Launch Pad 39 Complex on Merritt Island in Florida. This underground network of tunnels and bunkers was designed to provide a safe haven for workers in the event of a catastrophic explosion.

Although a sudden explosion would be unsurvivable, NASA had a plan in place to give individuals a chance to react and escape. The escape process began with a nine-story waterslide in complete darkness. Astronauts, on the other hand, had a different escape route. They would be transported from their capsule to the mobile launch pad via a high-speed elevator, capable of reaching the ground in just 30 seconds. From there, they would slide down a narrow, steep rubber tunnel, sprayed with water to increase speed.

Once out of the slide, the space employees would land on a rubber table. While occasionally overfilling with water, causing some to skid into the back wall, the table provided a buffer before they could proceed further. Passing through blast-proof doors, the crew would enter the Rubber Room, aptly named due to its rubber-covered interior. Equipped with 20 chairs, the Rubber Room had a spring-loaded floor that could withstand immense force, reducing pressure from a potential explosion.

The bunker was stocked with rations, water, and even a toilet to sustain individuals in case they were trapped for an extended period. To ensure the possibility of a last resort escape, an additional hatch was installed at the top of the Rubber Room. Although the facility was never used, it served as a testament to NASA’s commitment to crew safety.

Today, Launch Pad 39a and its accompanying network of tunnels lie abandoned, a testament to the advancements made by NASA in space exploration. While the rubber waterslide of doom is no longer in operation, the story of the Rubber Room serves as a reminder of the risks and precautions undertaken in the pursuit of venturing beyond our world.

boarnen:
– Space Review
– Space Safety Magazine

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Wittenskip

De gefolgen fan mitigaasjetranslokaasje op Columbia Spotted Frogs: In stúdzje troch UBC Student

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wittenskip

Nije oplossingen foar it probleem mei trije lichems ûntdutsen

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

ISRO is fan doel om kontakt te meitsjen mei Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

De gefolgen fan mitigaasjetranslokaasje op Columbia Spotted Frogs: In stúdzje troch UBC Student

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Nije oplossingen foar it probleem mei trije lichems ûntdutsen

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

ISRO is fan doel om kontakt te meitsjen mei Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Sina priizget Yndia's Histoaryske Moon Landing

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments