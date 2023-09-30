Kwallen kinne leare fan ûnderfining nettsjinsteande it ûntbrekken fan sintrale harsens

A recent study published in Current Biology has challenged the conventional belief that advanced learning requires a centralised brain. Researchers at Caltech trained Caribbean box jellyfish to learn how to spot and avoid obstacles, shedding light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory.

Caribbean box jellyfish are small creatures with a complex visual system that includes 24 eyes. They rely on their vision to navigate through murky waters and avoid underwater obstacles, such as tree roots. The researchers discovered that these seemingly simple jellies possess the ability to acquire new skills through associative learning.

To conduct the experiment, the scientists set up a round tank decorated with grey and white stripes to mimic the jellies’ natural habitat. Grey stripes represented distant mangrove roots. They observed the jellyfish for 7.5 minutes and noted their behavior. Initially, the jellyfish swam close to the supposedly far stripes and frequently bumped into them. However, throughout the experiment, they learned to increase their distance from the stripes, quadrupled their successful pivots to avoid collisions, and reduced contact with the tank walls by half.

These findings suggest that jellyfish can learn from experience through visual and mechanical stimuli. This challenges the notion that advanced learning capabilities require a central brain. Instead, it highlights the potential for different organisms to develop learning and memory abilities using alternative mechanisms. By understanding how jellyfish learn and adapt, researchers hope to gain insights into the evolution and diversity of learning processes in the animal kingdom.

Overall, this study showcases the remarkable ability of seemingly simple organisms like jellyfish to acquire new skills and adapt their behavior based on past experiences. It expands our understanding of learning and memory mechanisms in the animal kingdom, fueling further research into the evolutionary origins of cognitive abilities.

Definysjes:

– Associative learning: a process in which organisms form mental connections between sensory stimuli and behaviors.

– Current Biology: a scientific journal that publishes research articles in various areas of biology.

boarnen:

– Current Biology: https://www.cell.com/current-biology/home