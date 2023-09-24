After a seven-year-long mission, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to return to Earth and deliver the first-ever asteroid sample collected in space. The spacecraft was launched in 2016 with the aim of capturing rocks from the asteroid Bennu, located 200 million miles away.

The spacecraft will release a capsule containing nearly nine ounces of rock and soil considered to be 4.5 billion years old. On Sunday, the capsule will be jettisoned over the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, with its landing projected in the Utah desert at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The significance of this sample lies in its potential to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system’s origins. Nicole Lunning, lead OSIRIS-REx sample curator, explains that studying these samples will provide invaluable insights into how our solar system formed and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

To ensure the preservation of the samples and prevent organic contamination, a hyper clean room has been constructed in Building 31 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. This facility is similar to the one used to process the Apollo moon rocks.

Scientists from around the world will have the opportunity to study these samples and explore new scientific questions that remain unanswered by existing samples on Earth. With the anticipated distribution of samples to the broader scientific community, numerous breakthrough discoveries are expected.

This mission is not NASA’s first attempt at a sample return mission. In 2004, the Genesis mission experienced a parachute failure and crashed in Utah, resulting in the recovery of some damaged samples. Two years later, the Stardust mission successfully landed after collecting samples from Comet Wild 2 and interstellar dust.

Overall, the success of the OSIRIS-REx mission represents an exciting milestone in space exploration and has the potential to reshape our understanding of the universe.

