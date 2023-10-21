On May 4, 2022, NASA’s InSight lander made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars. It detected a 4.7 magnitude quake from a staggering distance of 2,000 kilometers away. This event, known as S1222a, was the largest quake ever recorded on the Red Planet, as well as on any other planet besides Earth.

While the magnitude of 4.7 may not be significant by Earth standards, it was still an impressive feat considering Mars does not have colliding tectonic plates. Scientists initially believed that the quake was caused by a meteorite crash, as it exhibited similar characteristics to smaller marsquakes triggered by meteorite impacts. However, the absence of any fresh craters or signs of impact led them to explore alternative explanations.

After analyzing data from various satellites provided by NASA, the European Space Agency, the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organization, and the China National Space Administration, scientists proposed a new theory. They hypothesized that the quake was the result of tectonic forces acting on Mars’ one-piece crust.

Unlike Earth, which has multiple tectonic plates, Mars’ crust is a single entity. Nevertheless, it is subjected to internal geologic forces, including cooling and shrinking, which can cause stress within the planet’s crust. The release of this stress likely triggered the seismic activity observed during the S1222a quake.

While the exact reasons behind the occurrence of these stresses remain unknown, the discovery of S1222a has significantly advanced our understanding of Martian seismic activity. Constantinos Charalambous, a co-author of the study, expressed optimism about unraveling Mars’ tectonic processes further.

As NASA pursues its goal of sending humans to Mars, comprehending the locations where these stresses occur will be crucial in determining suitable sites for potential future bases. The InSight lander, which landed on Mars in 2018, played an instrumental role in collecting data about the Martian crust, mantle, and core. Before running out of power, the InSight mission recorded approximately 1,300 marsquakes, including the significant S1222a event.

The detection of this unprecedented quake confirms the accuracy of predictions made by the InSight team before the mission. It provides invaluable insights into the seismic activity and tectonic processes of Mars, bringing scientists one step closer to understanding this fascinating planet.

