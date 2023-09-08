Tilt Data: Monitoring Volcano Gedrach

Tilt data, which measures the tilting of the ground, plays a crucial role in monitoring and researching volcano behavior. This data was first collected by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) in the early 20th century, when scientists were beginning to understand that volcanic eruptions and earthquakes were accompanied by changes in the topography of the land.

One of the pioneers of seismology, Dr. Fusakichi Omori, recognized the importance of ground tilt when he observed that it affected the boom arm of his seismometer. In 1917, Dr. Thomas Jaggar of HVO started tracking tilt changes at Hawaiian volcanoes using specially designed instruments called “clinoscopes” and by observing deflections of seismometers.

In the 1950s, HVO scientist Dr. Jerry Eaton developed an improved tiltmeter known as the water tube tiltmeter. This instrument used water to provide precise measurements of tilt, allowing scientists to track the movement of Kīlauea’s summit during eruptions. The water tube tiltmeters provided a continuous record of inflation and deflation of the volcano.

The water tube tiltmeter consists of three pots of water connected by tubes. When the ground tilts, the water level in the pots appears to move up or down. By measuring the depth of the water in each pot, scientists can determine the amount of tilt. This data is collected regularly, even during periods when it may not seem important, to create a continuous time series that facilitates discoveries about volcano behavior.

In the 1970s, electronic tiltmeters were introduced, providing even more precise measurements. These instruments are installed in boreholes about 16 feet deep and can record tilt measurements down to a fraction of a microradian every minute.

The data collected from tiltmeters has revealed cycles of inflation and deflation between eruptions, as well as changes in tilt patterns over time. After the end of the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption in 2018, Kīlauea’s summit underwent changes similar to those observed in the 1950s-1970s, indicating that the volcano is returning to its pre-eruption behavior.

By analyzing past records, scientists can make forecasts about future volcano behavior and gain insights into the plumbing systems of volcanoes. For example, recent tilt data suggests magma accumulation in a South Caldera reservoir, a phenomenon that has occurred intermittently in the past.

The long and faithful recording of tilt at Kīlauea provides scientists with valuable information about current processes and the potential for new discoveries about the volcano’s past. Through continuous monitoring, researchers can deepen their understanding of volcano behavior and improve their ability to forecast eruptions.

– U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory