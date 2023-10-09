Stedslibben

Seldsume himelske barrens om de loften fan 'e Amearika te grace

Okt 9, 2023

Okt 9, 2023
Residents and visitors in the Americas are in for a treat as two unique celestial events are set to occur over the next few months. The first event is a “ring of fire” solar eclipse, followed by a total solar eclipse in April.

A ring of fire eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating an image that resembles a fiery ring. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller and does not entirely block out the sun. This occurrence is due to the moon being further away from Earth during these partial eclipses.

The ring of fire eclipse on Saturday will be visible in a path stretching from Oregon to Texas, beginning at 9.13am PT along the Oregon coast and ending in Texas at 12.03pm CT. Although parts of Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska will experience a partial eclipse, they will not witness the ring of fire effect.

Next year, sky gazers will have another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on 8 April. This eclipse will create a “path of totality” stretching from northern Mexico to eastern Canada, covering a width of 15 miles (185km). Thirteen US states, including Texas, Ohio, and New York, will be in the eclipse’s path.

Nasa advises that it is crucial to wear specialized solar filters during a solar eclipse to protect the eyes from the sun’s harmful radiation. Removing the glasses is safe only when the moon fully obscures the sun’s surface.

These celestial events not only provide a spectacle for the masses but also offer scientists invaluable opportunities to study the sun and its interaction with the Earth. Additionally, the eclipses may temporarily affect animal behavior and cause a momentary decrease in temperature.

