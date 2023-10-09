Stedslibben

Wittenskip

Nij ûndersyk suggerearret dat minsken har 23,000 jier lyn yn 'e Amearika fêstigen

ByMampho Brescia

Okt 9, 2023
A recent study challenges previous beliefs about the timeline of human settlement in the Americas. Traditionally, archaeologists believed that humans reached the North American interior around 14,000 years ago. However, new research supported by advanced dating techniques suggests that humans actually settled in the Americas around 23,000 years ago.

This new study refutes the idea that humans reached the Americas as the last Ice Age was ending. Previous theories proposed that an ice-free corridor formed between two large ice sheets, allowing humans to migrate from Alaska into the heart of North America. However, this orthodoxy has been called into question as evidence for human presence in the Americas has been pushed back to 16,000 years ago.

In September 2021, fossil footprints were discovered in New Mexico, dating back approximately 23,000 years ago. These footprints were made by a group of people passing by an ancient lake near what is now White Sands. The discovery of these footprints adds 7,000 years to the record of human presence on the continent, rewriting American prehistory.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers used radiocarbon dating on fossilized pollen found in sediment layers above and below the footprints. Radiocarbon dating relies on the decay of carbon-14 isotopes in organic matter. Critics of the study raised concerns about the “hard water” effect, which can affect radiocarbon dates. However, the researchers addressed these concerns by using flow cytometry, a medical technique used to count and isolate fossil pollen for dating. The flow cytometry method provided conclusive evidence that the footprints were indeed from around 23,000 years ago.

Additionally, the researchers used optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating as an independent check. This technique measures the accumulation of energy within buried grains of quartz and allows the researchers to determine the last time the grains were exposed to sunlight. The OSL dates supported the findings from the other dating methods.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the timeline of human settlement in the Americas, suggesting that humans settled in the region much earlier than previously believed. The study also demonstrates the importance of advanced dating techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration in unraveling the mysteries of human history.

boarnen:
– National Park Service (footprints image)

