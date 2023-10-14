Stedslibben

Nije technologyen en de krêft fan AI ûntbleate

Wittenskip

It feroarjende lânskip fan 'e autistyske online mienskip

ByGabriel Botha

Okt 14, 2023
It feroarjende lânskip fan 'e autistyske online mienskip

The internet has long been a refuge for individuals on the autism spectrum, providing them with a sense of community and connection. However, the landscape of the autistic online community is rapidly changing, leaving many feeling isolated and disconnected.

In the past, the internet was a place where autists could find solace and understanding. It was a space created by and for them, where they could freely express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals. Online forums, blogs, and message boards served as gathering places for autists to share their experiences, interests, and passions.

However, the rise of social media and the increasing corporatization of the internet have had a profound impact on the autistic online community. Social media platforms like Facebook have shifted the focus from niche communities to a more mainstream and homogenized experience. The unique voices and perspectives of autistic individuals have been overshadowed by the desire for mass appeal and engagement.

This shift has left many autists feeling marginalized and excluded from the online spaces they once called home. The sense of belonging and understanding that was once found in these communities has been lost. Autistic individuals are finding it harder to connect with others who share their experiences and interests, leading to increased feelings of isolation and alienation.

The changes in the autistic online community mirror larger societal trends of marginalizing neurodiverse individuals. The forces of capital prioritize profit and mainstream appeal over the needs and desires of the autistic community. As a result, autists are left grappling with a sense of displacement and a lack of acceptance.

While the internet continues to be a powerful tool for connection, communication, and expression, it is crucial to recognize and address the challenges faced by autistic individuals in online spaces. Efforts must be made to create inclusive and supportive communities where autists can find the acceptance and understanding they seek.

boarnen:
– The source article itself

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Wittenskip

Ûndersikers yn kaart bringen gene Switches yn ferskillende brain cell types en harren ferbining mei neuropsychiatryske steurnissen

Okt 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wittenskip

Nije ynsjoch yn 'e 3D-struktuer fan nukleonresonânsjes

Okt 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Wittenskip

De famylje Wilson ûndersiket de stjerren op in Star Party

Okt 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jo hawwe mist

Wittenskip

Ûndersikers yn kaart bringen gene Switches yn ferskillende brain cell types en harren ferbining mei neuropsychiatryske steurnissen

Okt 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wittenskip

Nije ynsjoch yn 'e 3D-struktuer fan nukleonresonânsjes

Okt 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Wittenskip

De famylje Wilson ûndersiket de stjerren op in Star Party

Okt 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wittenskip

In trochbraak yn it begripen fan willekeurige ritmen: oscillaasjes fergelykje

Okt 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments